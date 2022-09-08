Shadows Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $348,519.36 and $23,196.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

