Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $24,259.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00255705 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 2,067% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.