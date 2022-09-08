Sharon Flood Purchases 142,275 Shares of Seraphine Group PLC (LON:BUMP) Stock

Seraphine Group PLC (LON:BUMP – Get Rating) insider Sharon Flood bought 142,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25.50 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £36,280.13 ($43,837.75).

Sharon Flood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Sharon Flood sold 142,275 shares of Seraphine Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25.50 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £36,280.13 ($43,837.75).

Seraphine Group Stock Performance

Shares of BUMP stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. Seraphine Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.37).

Seraphine Group Company Profile

Seraphine Group plc designs and develops maternity and nursing wear products for women. Its products include occasionwear and workwear, dresses, nightwear, lingerie and leggings, maternity and post-partum jeans, swimwear, tops and knitwear, athleisure, activewear, outerwear, and shapewear, as well as babywearing products for new dads.

