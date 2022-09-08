Shih Tzu 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,351.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

