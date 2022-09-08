ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $258.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $287.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.59.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,512. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile



ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

