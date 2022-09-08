ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oppenheimer

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $287.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,362 shares of company stock worth $29,578,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

