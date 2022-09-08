ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.36 and last traded at $273.85. 5,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 619,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $484,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,776.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,362 shares of company stock worth $29,578,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.