Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.17

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 308458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

