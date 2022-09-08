Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 605 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.74. The company has a market cap of £134.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($7.95).

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.