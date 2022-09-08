Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.42. 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
