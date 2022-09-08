Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.42. 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

