Signature Chain Achieves Market Cap of $288,225.38 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $288,225.38 and $69.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085752 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

