Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.