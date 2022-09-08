Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $30.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $30.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

