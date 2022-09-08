Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 647,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,937,590 shares.The stock last traded at $28.82 and had previously closed at $28.77.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 115.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Signify Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

