Simbcoin Swap (SMBSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $337,422.98

Simbcoin Swap (SMBSWAP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Simbcoin Swap has a total market cap of $337,422.98 and $14,912.00 worth of Simbcoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simbcoin Swap has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Simbcoin Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Simbcoin Swap Profile

Simbcoin Swap (SMBSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 26th, 2020. Simbcoin Swap’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,850,000 coins. The official website for Simbcoin Swap is www.simbcoin.net. Simbcoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @SimbCoin.

Simbcoin Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIMBCOIN is the currency of the real estate eco-tourism project SIMBCITY, a hotel city of 300 apartments by the Atlantic ocean, in the seaside resort KRIBI at the coast of Cameroon.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SIMBCOIN is the currency of the real estate eco-tourism project SIMBCITY, a hotel city of 300 apartments by the Atlantic ocean, in the seaside resort KRIBI at the coast of Cameroon."

