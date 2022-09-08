SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $13.65 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $13.65 million and $924,324.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

