Sino-Ocean Group (OTC:SIOLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Sino-Ocean Group (OTC:SIOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Sino-Ocean Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC SIOLF opened at $0.15 on Monday.
Sino-Ocean Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino-Ocean Group (SIOLF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.