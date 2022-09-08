Siren (SI) Price Hits $0.0669 on Exchanges

Siren (SI) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Siren has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siren has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siren Profile

SI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

