Skeena Resources Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SKE opened at C$6.23 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$434.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

