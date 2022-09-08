Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Skillsoft Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Insider Activity

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

