SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.