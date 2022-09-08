Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 5.4%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Sleep Number Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $960.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370,618 shares during the last quarter.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
