SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.07% of SM Energy worth $762,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

About SM Energy

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.84.

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.