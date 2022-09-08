SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.38. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 226,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SMART Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

