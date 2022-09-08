SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 13.4% This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $673,316.46 and approximately $11,552.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

