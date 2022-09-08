Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $23,095.71 and approximately $36.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,706.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
