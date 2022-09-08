Snetwork (SNET) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Snetwork (SNET) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $559,008.84 and $170,028.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

SNET is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,603,999 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

