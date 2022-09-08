SnowSwap Reaches Market Cap of $356,376.77 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $356,376.77 and $30,840.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,659.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.56 or 0.05995941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00871451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016116 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.