Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $28,142.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,345.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
