SONM (BEP-20) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00062070 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071266 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005834 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084950 BTC.
SONM (BEP-20) Profile
SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.
Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM (BEP-20) directly using U.S. dollars.
