Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

