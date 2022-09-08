SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,315.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $29,994.64 and approximately $77,315.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.45 or 0.99978421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024843 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005239 BTC.

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

