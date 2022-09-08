SORA (XOR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.91 Million

SORA (XOR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. SORA has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $331,906.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SORA has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00009863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

About SORA

SORA (CRYPTO:XOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2019. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,017 coins. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official website is sora.org.

SORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

