SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,641 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

