Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $107,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

