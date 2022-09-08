Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 69,146 shares traded.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.