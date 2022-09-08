SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 0% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $51,708.50 and approximately $77,233.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,839.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.