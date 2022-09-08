SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0003 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.04 million and $384,923.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.