Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $57,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE SPB opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

