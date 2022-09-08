Spheroid Universe Price Reaches $0.0135 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $5,949.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe (CRYPTO:SPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars.

