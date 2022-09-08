Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

SR opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spire by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spire by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.