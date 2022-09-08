Splintershards Market Cap Reaches $51.56 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $51.56 million and $1.90 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013937 BTC.

GameFi.org (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 914,781,130 coins and its circulating supply is 809,494,566 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

