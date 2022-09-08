Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Splunk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

