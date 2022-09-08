SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Holdings Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 71,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $866,852. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

