St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.45

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 1681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.
St. Joe Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Featured Stories
