St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.45

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 1681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

