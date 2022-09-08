STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,940,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $162.69.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

