StaFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00097862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00269027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025605 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002587 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

