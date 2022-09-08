Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Stagwell Stock Performance
Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.