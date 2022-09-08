Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $672.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

