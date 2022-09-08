Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 770

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 805 ($9.73).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 576.80 ($6.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 994.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 563.35. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.75).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

