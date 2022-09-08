Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 770

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

